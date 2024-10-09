A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her man reassured her about his faithfulness to her

The thoughtful man kept on giving her live updates about his whereabouts, assuring her that he wasn't with any girl

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to share their diverse opinions

A romantic gesture by a young Nigerian man has captured the hearts of many social media users.

His proud girlfriend shared a touching video on TikTok confirming his commitment to their relationship.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over 'faithful' boyfriend

Posted on TikTok by @nurseshugah, the clip revealed the thoughtful measures taken by her boyfriend to alleviate any concerns she may have had about his fidelity.

During a recent outing without her, he periodically checked in with live video updates, reassuring her of his loyalty.

In the clip, the devoted partner was heard affectionately addressing his girlfriend, providing minute-by-minute accounts of his activities.

"My babe. We are going home now okay? You send me live video nau. I miss you. Hi mama. I just woke up. Nobody is here. It's only me," he said in the live updates.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, sparked a mixed reaction among viewers.

While some praised the man's transparency and thoughtfulness, others expressed scepticism, questioning the necessity of such frequent updates.

Supporters argued that open communication was essential in building trust within relationships, and the man's efforts demonstrated a genuine commitment to nurturing his partnership.

However, critics suggested that constant reassurance might stem from insecurity or mistrust.

"My boyfriend went out without me and he was assuring me that he didn't sleep with any girl. My sweet boy," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady praises 'faithful' boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@SHANKY said:

"Una get trust issues make una break up he nor go lead to anywhere nor be joke oh."

@Theo Berthrand said:

"The worst part be sey U guys thinks that everybody cheats. Any man who values his health will stick to one woman. Onwe onye Aru di?"

@Vater cyprain reacted:

"Boyfriend you save am with hubby are you familiar with breakfast?"

@BigJenny said:

"I no fit keep this secret to myself anymore na me and am dey he say make I go hide make I no talk."

@Kunmi said:

"He might not be with any girl that particular night,make una Dey calm down naw, no be every man go be like una boyfriend."

@Queen lizzy added:

"Mtcheew make government arrest all the relationship people. Haba who we offend this year."

Source: Legit.ng