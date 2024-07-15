A video of a Nigerian lady celebrating her mother after the completion of her 'omugwo' has gone viral online

In the short video, the new mother's mum was seen dancing happily with her baby in the living room

Social media users reacted to the video with heartwarming messages, with some wishing same for themselves

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts as she praised her mother for doing 'omugwo' for her.

'Omugwo' is a cultural practice among the Igbo people of the eastern part of Nigeria. It involves young mothers understanding motherhood and childcare.

Apart from teaching young mothers how to care for a newborn, omugwo also serves to transfer family knowledge from the older generation of mothers to their daughters.

In a TikTok video, @mummychimbuodogwu joined her mother, who was carrying her baby, in the living room.

Words layered on the video read:

"Omugwo is finally over. Thanks mummy. I love and appreciate you always."

The mother-daughter video melted hearts

kelachi said:

"I clam this for my mom and I in Jesus name amen."

Say_Rah said:

"I claim this for my mom too.

"Congratulations to you.

"God bless you Mama."

Faith David Dynamic said:

"My Mom will experience this In Jesus name Amen."

Dimma said:

"God bless my husband so my Mum can enjoy like this."

Natural_val22 said:

"I claim this for my mother and my mother Inlaw in Jesus name amen."

nursekatty said:

"Omo what if both your mother in law and your mom want to come, how do one do it."

Ivie Felix said:

"My mum will be alive to experience beautiful things."

mercybaby said:

"My elder sister delivered twins on Friday and as am speaking my mom is on her way today to Lagos for the omugwo ooo."

