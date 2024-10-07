A young boy has gone viral on social media due to his resemblance to popular TikTok content creator, Tenge Tenge

In a viral clip, the boy was standing on the road when a lady walked up to him to ask if he was the popular content creator

Social media users who came across the video also pointed out the striking resemblance between them

A Nigerian boy has gone viral for being the doppelganger of popular TikTok creator, Tenge Tenge.

The astonishing resemblance was captured in a brief video clip that quickly went viral.

Boy with striking resemblance to Tenge Tenge Photo credit: @iammabel20/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Tenge Tenge, known for his entertaining contents and funny facial expressions, has amassed a significant following on TikTok.

Lady stunned to see Tenge Tenge's lookalike

In the video shared by @iammabel20 on TikTok, the boy was standing on the roadside when a curious passerby approached him.

Amused by the boy's striking resemblance to Tenge Tenge, she playfully inquired if he was indeed the famous content creator.

Social media users who stumbled upon the video were equally astonished by the likeness, flooding the comments section with remarks about the boy's uncanny similarity to Tenge Tenge.

Many marvelled at the coincidence, while others jokingly suggested the boy could be Tenge Tenge's long-lost twin.

Reactions trail video of Tenge Tenge's look-alike

The TikTok video sparked laughter, with viewers praising the boy's innocent reaction to the query.

@DÊSTÏÑY said:

"The funny part, he say na him dey trend for Tiktok."

@ANN commented:

"True True if you blow you go see your lookalike, I no believe say tenge go get lookalike."

@Ajumbaise Guru in Ojo Lagos said:

"The moment he hear they wan dash you money oo, dey there. Bros rush come."

@radiantgirl2 said:

"I know this boy na agbarho him n e mama dy stay,, na e mama e resemble."

@juliusmomoh912 stated:

"This one no be Tenge oo en name na Eyezik."

@Madison reacted:

"Hand wey like my comment no go lack."

@VokePets added:

"Let's make him go viral."

Watch the video below:

