Emotions ran high as the news of the death of a popular cleric in Maiduguri, Borno state capital broke

Reverend Alaku Vincent at the Church of the Brethren (EYN) Moduganari in Maiduguri, reportedly collapsed and died during a child dedication ceremony in the church

While the cause of death has not been officially disclosed, the District Church Secretary of Church Brethren of Nigeria, Timothy Hammajam, has reacted to the unfortunate development

Tragedy struck at Church of the Brethren (EYN) Moduganari in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, when a pastor, named Reverend Alaku Vincent, suddenly slumped and died during a child dedication on Sunday, October 6.

Borno pastor dies during service

According to social media reports on Sunday, Vincent was in the midst of the ceremony when he collapsed and lost consciousness.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, The Punch reported on Monday, October 7.

As of the time of filling this report, the cause of death has not been officially disclosed, however, church members and colleagues, took to social media to mourn the loss of their beloved pastor.

The District Church Secretary of Church Brethren of Nigeria, Timothy Hammajam, in a Facebook post, described the deceased as “a visionary leader with focus.”

He wrote:

“Rev. Alaku Vincent (KZ Master) A Visionary leader with focus. May your soul rest in peace. KBC DCM 2003 graduating class will ever miss your elderly and prophetic words.

“May God comfort EYN and your family. Rest in peace till we come brother.”

