A Nigerian man has captured the attention of social media users with a video of his unique-looking house

The video showed the house which was decorated with different colours of furnitures, tiles, and other multicoloured designs

Social media users who came across the video expressed their displeasure over the colour combination used in the house's design

A Nigerian man's unorthodox choice of decorating his house has ignited a heated online discussion, leaving viewers divided.

The interior of his abode was showcased on TikTok and netizens stormed the comments section to react.

Nigerian man shows off his duplex Photo credit: @egommiri.06/TikTok.

Man proudly shows off duplex

The proud owner, @egommiri.06 on TikTok, took viewers on a tour of the unique-looking property.

Each part of the house boasted a distinct multicoloured aesthetic, with bold furniture pieces and tile work combining to create a colourful space.

The online community was swift to respond, with many expressing dismay at the clashing colours.

Critics labelled the design "tacky" and "overwhelming," while others praised the homeowner's choice.

Reactions as man shows off house

While some TikTok users praised the creativity and aesthetic, others questioned the lack of cohesion.

@minachswavy said:

"This house dey give me headache."

@SWAG-PREACHER stated:

"Beautiful home but too much design won't make sense in the future. You may like it now but likely to dislike it tomorrow. simple classic design is the best deal."

@Cynthia Osita86 said:

"I been wan say I no like d design. Na I'm I remember say even my papa no complete him house before him die."

@luciana said:

"Seriously but if I talk wetin dey my mind person go say oya video your own and I don’t even have land."

@artby_mummyviv stated:

"Only in Nigeria were someone will do he/her choice of interior, then you will see online neighbors criticising it, na una help am get the house?"

@EXALTED BLAZE said:

"Abeg someone should like me so I fit dey see this everyday to motivate my self."

@somtee reacted:

"Guy, make una take small small dey oppress us, my babe dey here make she no see this house come leave me o."

@Possyblaq added:

"Congratulations beautiful home, but I hate this interior with passion but is not easy, bless up."

Watch the video below:

Man displays interior of house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who completed his house to taste has shown people its grand interior that was painted white.

The house's interior and exterior had proper lighting that matched the painting of the house, giving it class.

