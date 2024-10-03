A Nigerian man was so furious when he saw his neighbour's children spreading their clothes on his new car

In a video, the angry man showed the condition of the car and vented his anger at the children's unacceptable behaviour

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his brand-new car that was used as a makeshift clothesline by his neighbour's children.

The angry owner took to social media to express his displeasure over the unexpected behaviour of the kids.

Man displays condition of his brand-new car

In a video posted by @tigresstiger2 on TikTok, the angry man showed the alarming state of his vehicle, covered in scattered clothing.

His frustration was visible as he condemned the children's actions and vowed to make them regret it.

"POV: You wake up in the morning to see your neighbour's children spreading their clothes on your new ride. Oboy everybody go collect o," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man calls out neighbour's children

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, prompting lots of reactions from users.

Many sympathised with the car owner, condemning the children's behaviour as disrespectful and unacceptable.

Others criticised the parents for failing to supervise their children, emphasising the importance of respecting others' property.

@Nnewi nail tech said:

'I don’t like talking too much, I will just bring my car key and drive out."

@evilinvestor01 commented:

"Na because e done tey wey the car dey one place na."

@Mimie Pearl said:

"Neighbor no vex na me spread chinaza and ndidi clothes their."

@Nancy commented:

"Na for next compound dem go pick am, because i go fling everything."

@Tunrayo Morayo wrote:

"When I was a teenager my mum sent me red oil half bottle, on getting to the compound I saw my friends playing I joined and placed the red oil on our neighbors car not quite long he drove out, i got inside mum asked where wetin I send I said I brought it up stair I didn’t even remember where I kept it na beating make me realize where I put I come still chop another beating again."

@manberry said:

"If na neighbor wey dey look out for me on a norm no levels we gather dey but if na the one wey we never talk before the cloth go they ground and I go drive on am."

@beauty Mar Shel said:

"Na people way no get car na e de pain pass ooooo. See comment na."

@Miracle Chile stated:

"Small thing dey vex me sha. Call your girl to go take those clothes out then you move your car and wait for their response."

@Azeez Ideraoluwa Odunayo added:

"They like you. It shows you are a good person buy another so then can have much space to spread there clothes."

Watch the video below:

Man slaps son for touching his car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man's reaction after his son touched his G-Wagon sparked mixed reactions in the comments.

The father was checking out the newly purchased vehicle when his son decided to touch the car in his father's presence.

