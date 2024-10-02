A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after erecting a stunning mansion for himself

In a video, the man proudly flaunted his achievement and congratulated himself for his effort and hardwork

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the young man in the comments section

A young Nigerian man recently took to social media to share his amazing achievement with netizens.

In a video, he displayed his stunning newly-built mansion, confirming his hardwork and commitment to attaining success.

Nigerian man's magnificent mansion trends online Photo credit: @kingoviedo0/TikTok.

Man congratulates himself over new house

Kingoviedo0 posted an inspiring video on TikTok, chronicling the entire construction process, from laying the foundation to the grand finale.

In the video, the proud homeowner congratulated himself on overcoming challenges and staying committed to his vision.

"No sign of weakness. Congratulations to me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shows off house

TikTok users rallied around the young man, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of appraisals.

The mansion's sleek architecture and impeccable finishes sparked admiration among viewers.

@Zero panic said:

"I’ll keep clapping for others until it’s my turn. Congrats big man, bigger you I pray."

@Rethabile sarah commented:

"God please do it for me and my family Amen."

@ONLY ONE YOUNG SAVAGE said:

"Huge congratulations on your new home in Oviedo! Wishing you countless memories and happiness within those walls." Best wishes on your new adventure in Oviedo! May your home be filled with love, laugh."

@BadGuyBona said:

"Baba God barb me this style you fit another design join."

@Drew Baldrige said:

"Congrats as I write these I will build very soon the grace to finish it I will receive."

@CRESPOBI said:

"Congratulations. God when? Atagbugom onwem na afufu."

@OBILITY OBIGOD reacted:

"AMEN AND AMEN TO ALL OUR PRAYERS I pray may God's blessings never depart from us and our family."

@Official Moses D ZionBTC added:

"Congratulations lord way complete your own go still complete my own soon i will used this song by the special grace of lord Jesus Christ amen."

Watch the video below:

Couple builds house in 7 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple stirred massive reactions after showing the mansion they started and completed within a year.

The house had giant pillars in its front, which added to the intimidating elegance of the white structure.

