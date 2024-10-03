A video shared on TikTok has captured the luxury rides which some boys drove to a car meet in Abuja Nigeria

A stunning display of opulence and automotive luxury unfolded at a recent car meet in Abuja, Nigeria, captivating the attention of netizens.

An interesting video revealed the extravagant rides that stole the show at the event.

Abuja boys cruise streets in luxury rides Photo credit: @socialprefect1/TikTok.

Luxury rides captured at car meet

The footage shared by @social.prefect1 on TikTok showed an impressive array of high-end vehicles, leaving viewers speechless.

The Abuja car meet transformed into a showcase of wealth and sophistication, as rich young boys proudly exhibited their prized possessions.

From sleek sports cars to luxurious sedans, the diverse collection of vehicles on display was truly breathtaking.

Reactions trail video of car meet

TikTok users were thoroughly impressed by the video, flooding the comments section with admiration and envy.

Many praised the owners' impeccable taste in automobiles, while others marveled at the sheer value of the vehicles.

@Simpforprettywome asked:

"Na only Abuja I Dey see do all this things lagos boys no get sports car?"

@CHIKAMSO said:

"Abuja boys Dey para. Hope say Una get house to sleep."

@Silverware said:

"This is where you'll know that hausa boys get serious money. Benin boys dey learn work where Abuja boys dey."

@Obiunupatrick Anastacia said:

"Where una dey see this money bayi, pls Allah for the sake of my family, so I will come back with Alhamdulilah."

@KARASCO reacted:

"Difference between Abuja and Benin/Delta boys is Na Our Money We take dey do am, NOT FATHERS MONEY."

@ebukailo said:

"Politicians children flaunting their parents ill gotten wealth."

@man Pepe added:

"Na abj be this. Na alhaji pickings de rock those machines so. No near them na their papa get abj."

Watch the video below:

Video shows luxury cars at mechanic workshop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed his utter shock at the number of Benz parked at a mechanic workshop.

In a video, he displayed the numerous cars that developed fault and advised people to invest wisely on assets.

Source: Legit.ng