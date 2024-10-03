A Nigerian lady who objected at a couple's wedding had identified herself as the groom's former wife

According to her, the young man cheated on her during their marriage and she was determined to ruin his wedding

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people drummed support for her while others criticised her action

A dramatic scene recently unfolded at a Nigerian wedding when a lady, claiming to be the groom's former wife, stormed the ceremony to object and cause chaos.

The incident had sparked intense debate online with curious netizens desiring to know what caused the lady's anger.

Lady opens up after interrupting wedding

In an update shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the lady explained the cause of her actions.

She identified herself as the groom, Caleb's ex-wife and alleged that he had repeatedly cheated on her throughout their marriage.

According to her narrative, she discovered Caleb's infidelity and retaliated by cheating on him as well.

However, when he found out, he reacted angrily. She justified her actions, stating, "Don't dish what you cannot receive."

The woman clarified that her intention was to ruin the wedding, motivated by a desire to protect the bride from Caleb's alleged chronic cheating.

She denied being a "home wrecker," emphasising that she was the original wife who was allegedly treated unfairly.

In her words:

"I am the person that objected at the wedding yesterday and I just came on her to clarify some things because I've been seeing my name being dragged to the mud and I don't like that. Yes I objected at that wedding because Caleb is a bastardd.

"He cheated on me first from the beginning of our marriage up until when we got divorced. I found out that he was cheating and I decided to cheat on him back but when he found out he was throwing a fit. I didn't care. First of all, how are you going to get mad at the player? Get mad at the game. Don't dish what you cannot receive.

"I dished out to him what he did to me. I've been seeing that I am a home wrecker. How am I a home wrecker when I was the original? You cannot wreck something that was never a home to begin with. I already said my intentions that I was going in to ruin that wedding. I did what any normal girl will do if her man is a chronic cheater. I was trying to save her but clearly it didn't do a good job because they are still married."

Reactions as lady speaks after interrupting wedding

Reactions were were divided, with some Nigerians supporting her actions as a justified response to infidelity, while others condemned her for disrupting the wedding.

Iam_fadi3 said:

"Something I like about UK women, they will feed you what you feed them."

Fabulouschicaa said:

"And she is so pretty. Go girl."

Idripeasy reacted:

"People should allow her abeg. If and when you find yourself in such a situation you can be mature about it and not even attend the wedding."

D_realsolz said:

"Men cannot take quarter of what they dish out."

Sammie__xxi said:

"What a waste !! He cheated, you cheated back, then u guys divorced. Man moved on with another lady. Tell me why so pained, coz if not pained, why disturb the man’s wedding. “Obsession”.

Official_ose007 said:

"Person nor even know wetin em wan comment. My God."

Christiananweze said:

"He is no longer your man aunty, ah ah! He moved on, why are you still obsessed?"

Geomara_ij reacted:

"But you guys are divorced for heaven sake, some people really need to learn how to move on completely."

Bagbydee23 stated:

"I can’t help but laugh all through. She gave him tatata."

Lady causes scene at wedding

