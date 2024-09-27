A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after her brother's visa to relocate overseas was finally approved

In a video, she recounted how she got heartbroken months ago when his visa was denied by the embassy

While sharing her video, the lady expressed her gratitude to God and also prayed to have her family present on her wedding day

A touching video has captured a Nigerian lady shedding tears of joy after her younger brother's visa was approved.

The triumph came months after the family faced disappointment when the embassy initially denied his application.

Lady cries as brother's visa gets approved

Osato, the emotional sister, shared the clip on TikTok, revealing her joy as she narrated what had happened.

The clip contrasted with an earlier video from July 16, where she had wept in despair following the visa denial.

In her caption, she expressed profound gratitude to God and shared her long-held desire to have her family present on her wedding day.

In her words:

"16th July. Me crying because my younger brother's visa was denied. 4th September. Me crying because we applied again and his visa was approved. God can be trusted. My only wish was to have my family on my wedding day. I've prayed about it for months, and I was so broken when my brothers visa got denied. I reapplied immediately and with faith and God came through for us. I'm so happy I can't put it into words."

Reactions as lady rejoices over brother's visa

TikTok users were deeply moved by her story, flocking to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@RUTTY said:

"Congratulations. I remember when I was denied US Visa it was a tough one. But God is God."

@Beautyyyy said:

"Heyy, if you don’t mind me asking what reason was given for the refusal and how did you rectify it?"

@Cindy said:

"Please help me, did you apply for k1 fiance visa? and where did you take your interview at?"

@Chisom said:

"Our God is always right on time. So I will shed tears of joy when mine and my significant other is approved. Congratulations sis."

@Somaofbristol stated:

"God is so good. Congratulations. So glad your family is around to support you, God bless your union."

@queenson_nita9 said:

"I don’t know you but, I feel you are a very nice person deep down."

@Non-existent added:

"Mine got denied and I cried leaving the embassy felt all hope was lost in March 5th. Praying and believing it wouldn’t happen again."

Lady in tears after getting her visa

