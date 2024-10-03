A lady did not take it lightly when she heard that her ex-husband was getting married to someone else

In a video trending online, the angry lady stormed the wedding venue to object and cause a huge scene

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A shocking scene unfolded at a recent wedding ceremony when an angry lady burst in, objecting to the union.

The dramatic interruption left guests stunned and sparked a heated altercation at the venue.

Lady scatters wedding party in video Photo credit: @maze.28/TikTok.

Lady objects to wedding in viral video

Maze.28 shared the clip on TikTok, capturing the moment the irate woman stormed the venue.

Her furious outburst echoed through the room as she vehemently protested the marriage and caused a scene.

The video captured the woman's sudden arrival with her face beaming with anguish, as she expressed her disapproval.

The unexpected interruption caught the wedding party and guests off guard, plunging the celebration into chaos.

In the aftermath, a brawl erupted, with several individuals involved and guests trying their best to separate them.

The disturbing scene sent shockwaves through the gathering, leaving many bewildered and frightened.

As soon as the fight broke out, the lady immediately left the venue, with a look of satisfaction on her face at having scattered the wedding.

Reactions as lady objects to wedding

Viewers of the viral video on TikTok flooded the comments section with varied reactions.

Some condemned the lady's actions as attention-seeking and disruptive, while others sympathised with her emotional pain.

@regine hunter said:

"It's my dream to go to a wedding that gets interrupted (long as it's not mine)."

@Revival said:

"Algorithm must bring me back for the storytime! I love messytok."

@ScreaminMimi1 reacted:

"So what happens if someone objects at a wedding? Does it stop the whole thing? Can they proceed with a noted objection? I need answers."

@kaka said:

"Naaaa everybody was here for the tea not the weeding they were to happy about the objection."

@Virg stated:

"There’s just so much going on in this video I literally need to do a play by play to take it all in."

@LungieKivaya added:

"The shock on everyone’s face and the way they turned. I need a story time from anyone who was at the wedding."

Watch the video below:

Man scatters his baby mama's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video making the rounds on social media captured a man getting angry upon hearing that his baby mama was getting married.

He reportedly stormed the wedding venue in anger and disrupted all the activities as the bride was seen crying.

