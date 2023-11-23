A lady's dressing to a wedding reception generated a lot of reactions after the video emerged on social media

In the short clip, the lady was spotted wearing a hot bum short and a tiny crop top that barely covered her chest

She was seen making 'shakara' and twerking in the full glare of other guests at the event hall

A lady attended a wedding reception dressed in a way that got a lot of people talking on social media.

In a clip trending online, she was spotted wearing a hot-looking bum shorts and a small crop top.

The lady twerked as people watched with amazement. Photo credit: Twitter/@therealdotun.

Source: Twitter

Her body was on display as she stepped into the wedding arena, and she did not mind that people were looking.

She even bent down and twerked with excitement as other guests in the event hall watched with amazement.

Legit.ng could not confirm where the wedding took place, but a lot of people have condemned the lady. The video was first shared by @therealdotun and later reposted by @yabaleftonline.

Netizens react as lady wears bum shorts to a wedding

@kayzywizzzy said:

"The question should be, how will she come in?"

@FunmiKolz said:

"So nobody there can chase her out?"

@Irunnia_ said:

"The man’s ex sent her to scatter the marriage."

@TracynotChelsea said:

"I feel people know who they try such stunts with."

@AishaReno12 said:

"She has a secret about either the bride or the groom, she definitely has something evident."

@Xperience_Snr said:

"I don't have any male or female friends or relations that roll with people like this and I don't pray to be engaged with a woman that'll have people like this in her life that'll confidently come to her reception to fool. Lol."

@official_adags reacted:

"I understand that some people have no families, but at least get sense because if you don’t, you will learn the hard way."

Couple's simple dressing trends on social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a couple dressed in a simple way on their wedding day.

While the woman was putting on a simple skirt and top, her husband wore shorts and a shirt.

Many netizens praised the couple for keeping things simple and for making use of what they have.

Source: Legit.ng