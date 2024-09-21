A Nigerian man in the diaspora has complained on social media about a challenge he is facing in class

According to the international student, he didn't seem to understand what the lecturer was teaching and shared a clip from one of his lectures

Mixed reactions trailed the clip as many Nigerians tried to funnily explain what they thought the lecturer said

A Nigerian student overseas, @ridwanullahi220, has funnily cried out on social media over his inability to comprehend in class.

@ridwanullahi220 shared a video on TikTok in which he was seated with other students and receiving a lecture from a white academic.

He wondered how he would pass the course. Photo Credit: @ridwanullahi220

Source: TikTok

@ridwanullahi220 looked on with an expression that amplified his worry. He wondered how he would pass the course when he couldn't understand anything the lecturer said. He wrote:

"How I wan take pass this course?

"I no hear anything oooo."

His clip went viral on social media. Some netizens made funny attempts to explain what the lecturer said.

Watch his video below:

The abroad student's video causes stir

Mr. Haroon said:

"What an interesting topic Eje... "Under the condition of mobility, that the sapa contains no more than one anmagedebo tomato."

OMOLOLA said:

"She said no more dad one and armegedon tomato... she's making sense."

Opsymello😎 said:

''Wey you for dey Unilag jejely… you go hear wetin lecturer dey talk."

OMOBA ADEWALE said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂Just dey record it and when u get home close d windows and doors then play it all over again."

Oluwabusayo Bankole said:

"Not more than one unmarketable tomato 😂😂😂😂😂😂….God abeg."

Oluwajuwon Store ♌️ said:

"That the soil contain no more than one animal agolo tomatoes, no fail the course oo egbon."

K.K.K junior 🇰🇼🇳🇬🇶🇦 said:

"Olodo nah u no hear she said no more dad one agbado oguelegba tomato."

Source: Legit.ng