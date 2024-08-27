Fish pie seller Alax Evalsam has continued to warm his way into the hearts of many people since becoming a viral sensation

In a viral video, the young Nigerian man left his wares on the ground and danced happily on the street

Alax's videos on TikTok have been raking in crazy views since he went viral and his followers now stand at 825k

A video of rave-of-the-moment fish pie seller, Alax Evalsamdancing on the street has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip, Alax stood by his wares, which were in white plastic containers, when he caught the bug of a loud music playing from a vehicle.

The fish pie seller showed off lovely dance moves. Photo Credit: @alax.evalsam

Immediately, the fish pie seller abandoned his wares and began to dance. He did various dance moves as he vibed with great energy.

Alax's display thrilled some ladies who drew closer and danced with him.

After they left the scene, he kept on dancing. The video has garnered over two million views on TikTok.

So far, Alax has been given a new abode, cash gift and signed a deal with a famous Lagos hotel.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to fish pie seller's video

Mujihassan said:

"He is living his best of life."

Wℹ©KED 🅱🅾ℹsaid:

"You’re famous now go open bakery or start content before ur time pass."

cynthiaamaka981 said:

"Bros you sabi dance ooo, na wa ooooo, you too do oooo."

James Dior said:

"Omoh and nobody even buy anything, nawaoo them to do ooh."

Esther said:

"God will surely bless this guy.... he taught this was just a dance but I see it beyond just dance👌."

Presh smilez said:

"These slippers don walk through the valley of shadow of death."

Savegewire said:

"U leave fish pie go da dance nawaoooo."

Funny bishop 🧢 said:

"This guy go soon become a celebrity greater than peller."

Video shows where fish pie seller lives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the place where the viral fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam, lives has been found.

A video showed the hawker's neighbourhood and his small one-room apartment, popularly called batcher. In the video, Alax Evalsam said it is from the room where he goes for his daily hustling. He said he does not live a fake life, insisting that he is not hiding the place where he lays his head.

Alax also responded to claims that he got money from musician David Adeleke, also popularly known as Davido. One of the claims seen on TikTok has it that Davido said Alax should be supplying him fish pie and that he will be getting N500k. Alax debunked all the claims as lies, noting that nothing of such happened.

