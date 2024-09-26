A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has gone viral after sharing his experience at a shared flat

According to him, he always returns from work to find a dirty kitchen, leaving him no option but to clean it

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A viral TikTok video has shed light on the frustrations of shared living spaces, sparking a heated discussion among users.

The video, posted by a Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom, revealed the issue he's facing regarding household chores.

Man shares how roommates made a mess

Source: TikTok

Man cleans dishes in shared apartment

Identified as @spotlessayodeji on TikTok, the man shared his daily struggle, returning from work to find a dirty kitchen, only to assume cleaning duties.

Despite not seeing it as a big deal since he enjoys cleaning, netizens believed he needed to take proper action to stop it from reoccuring.

"POV: You live in a shared house in the UK. You returned from work and found the kitchen dirty. When you're not a chef but always the cleaner. Big mess. No stress. Watch out for the spotless view after I tidy up. Spotless right? Cleaning is fun," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shares experience in apartment

The video garnered significant attention on TikTok, with many viewers sympathising with his plight. Comments ranged from words of encouragement to shared experiences of similar household woes.

Some users questioned the fairness of his situation, while others praised his positive attitude.

@Homeless black woman UK said:

"But then the other house-mates will just take advantage of you."

@I'm The Queen stated:

"I was just like you but I realized nobody in this UK is anyone's keeper. Hustle hard and get your own personal space that you can afford."

@Clems Hair wrote:

"When I lived in a shared house you would hardly know people lived there cause the house was always clean. We were all Nigerian living in the house."

@BigBee said:

"The last time they did that, I just packed everything and went to put it in their room doors, they stopped for a while, they started again, this time I just took the dishes to where we keep bins, and that’s they stopped."

@Nancy stated:

"I can work double to make sure I don’t go through this studio apartment pleasee. God bless you hun."

@Jane Chigozie said:

"My apartment can never be so. Immediately anyone cooks they clean up immediately cos the house manager is a no nonsense lady."

@AishaPhoto added:

"You clean abeg, God bless you for this. I just followed you. wish you can come clean my home at kent."

See the post below:

Man keeps his home very clean

