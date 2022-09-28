A young lady, Stephlyn12, has shared a video showing the fraudulent activity of some roadside tomato sellers

The trending video showed the tomato sellers measuring a small bucket of tomatoes for a customer

However, the clip became a topic of discussion after it was noticed that the sellers stuffed some leaves inside the bucket

A video making the rounds online shows the moment a customer was reportedly cheated by roadside tomato sellers.

A male customer had stopped by the roadside to purchase a 'custard bucket' of tomatoes from the sellers.

Roadside tomato sellers accused of scam Photo Credit: @stephlyn12 / TikTok

Source: UGC

The bucket appeared full to the brim but when the tomatoes were emptied into nylon, it was observed that there were some leaves stuffed at the down part of the bucket which raised it a bit higher.

The video was shared on TikTok by Stephlyn12 with the caption:

"Definition of scam."

Social media users drag roadside tomato sellers

@faloach said:

"But these same people will insult the president."

@milestrapsy wrote:

"And then they'll start complaining "God why don't I succeed" how can you succeed yet you are blocking your ways of success."

@josymends reacted:

"That’s why we’re suffering ooo cos everything about us is corrupt kai."

@bradleyseloane said:

"Looking at the way the guy is turning away the bucket from the customer."

@jubonju reacted:

"You have to keep your eyes and wits sharp when buying in any market!"

@kelly_brown_428 added:

"Mama once said if it won't make you rich for the rest of your life don't steal it. I still stand by Mama's words."

@610203asterix15 commented:

"That's why I don't buy anything from the side of the roads. You always get scammed somehow or the other."

Source: Legit.ng