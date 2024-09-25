A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she roofed her father's house, which had been abandoned for more than 14 years

In a video, the real estate agent danced for joy and flaunted the state of her father's house after the roofing

While appreciating God for enabling her to roof the house, the lady made a request to God about her next plan

It was a moment of joy for a Nigerian lady, @queenasa11, as she finally roofed her father's house.

The lady celebrated the feat on TikTok with a video of herself dancing for joy.

@queenasa11 showed the state of her father's house after he fell sick and followed it up with its new look after it was roofed.

The excited lady, a real estate agent, appreciated God for making it possible and vowed to complete the house. She wrote:

"Dear lord I must complete this house by Ur grace to put a smile on my dad's face Amen🙏 Guys plz congratulate me.. It can only be u lord🙌."

People celebrated her

Joypearl Etim said:

"Congratulations dear. I’m also doing this for my dad I pray I finish it next year by God’s grace Amen."

jennifer ujunwa said:

"Your dad will, infact must be alive to enjoy that house in good health ooo, i pray in Jesus name Amen."

prettyvivian500 said:

"My dad house has pass this stage but he not financially stable and it been years,I pray to complete it for him and make it his taste ,congratulations."

mbaby said:

"My dear you are an asset to your family ( don't underestimate a girl child) may God bless you the more."

Land_pilot said:

"I’m so proud of you 💪💪I just completed my dad’s decking yesterday too…I believe God will provide money for us to do the rest Amen 🙏🏼Congratulations."

Osobase Israel said:

"Congratulations to your family, Which work you dey do?"

user6560211261716 said:

"After now they said girls are not important because i have tw.o girls now some people are laughing at me Nnem congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had built a house for her parents with her husband's help.

Nigerian lady builds house for her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had built a house for her parents.

After finishing the building with aluminium roofing sheets, she painted the house to match the roof.

Beautiful railings in front of the house added more beauty to the structure. The interior of the house was well-tiled. The lady's mother got emotional and could not stop thanking God for the new blessing. She knelt in joy.

