A mum got to fly business class for the first time in her life and her reaction at the airport has gone viral

The historic flight experience was courtesy of her daughter and the woman could not stop commenting on how she has broken generational curses

A clip capturing the overjoyed woman's behaviour at the airport has melted the hearts of many people on social media

A woman was so happy after her daughter ensured she flew business class for the first time.

Her daughter, @dorothytamuno, took to TikTok to share her mother's priceless reaction at the airport.

She said she has broken generational curses. Photo Credit: @dorothytamuno

"The amount of times i had to tell my mum to keep it down 🤣 i feel so blessed to be able to get her flewn out," the lady wrote.

In the clip, the woman marvelled at how she made history in her generation by being the first person to use business class and appreciated God for making it possible. She said:

"First experience being in first class. My generation has never been in first class before..Uh, uh, this is history. I have broken generational curses. It can only be God. Amen."

The woman posed for pictures at the airport and continued to marvel as she entered the aeroplane.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over the video

mariechantel__ said:

"Seeing this honestly brightened my day today. God bless you and your mummy."

blessedFa3 said:

"Aww I love this for aunty, may the favour of God always locate her IJN."

Omalicha_dera RN said:

"This will be me when I enter first class or fly private jet."

subwa said:

"I too want to break the generational curse of not flying business."

Antoinette Aae said:

"Beautiful 😍. All our mothers should experience just once, we owe them sha 🥰🥰."

SM|Content Creator|Fun said:

"Your mum 😂😂😂😂😂 the laughter and comments."

Micha said:

"Yes aunty! I love this so much, I know she was cutting up on that flight… the prayer at the door sealed it 🤣 I need more!"

