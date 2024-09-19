Netizens on TikTok were thrown aback after sighting a video of a dog enjoying business class travel experience

In the video, the dog was seen laying on a bed and enjoying a peaceful sleep while onboard the aeroplane

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to express their amazement

An intriguing video captured the attention of TikTok users, showing a dog's recent travel experience.

The clip revealed the pampered dog lying on a bed, serenely sleeping aboard a commercial airliner.

Pampered dog enjoys business class flight Photo credit: @pubity/TikTok, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Dog goes viral for enjoying business class

Shared by @pubity on TikTok, the clip quickly went viral on the platform as netizens gushed over the dog's luck.

In the caption of the video, it was revealed that the dog had enjoyed its time on business class during the trip.

"To my left on this plane there is a dog travelling business class. Very mindful very demure," the caption read.

Reactions as dog enjoys first class

The TikTok post garnered massive engagement, with viewers expressing astonishment.

Many gushed over the dog's tranquil demeanour while enjoying itself at the luxury section of the aeroplane.

Bidemiegodson said:

"Na dog b this o, and Eniola dey feel her self."

_blizzy_nunu stated:

"Dog comfortably leaving the life you prayed for."

Ejike37 wrote:

"So dog don first me travel by plane. God why are my still far in life?"

Msverachidera said:

"Because some of these dogs are more loyal and happiness bringer than most of yoy humans."

Raphaelnzenabo commented:

"I will never be broke in my life. What!!! Nikita on business class. Shantalabaya."

Tochi_lifestyle said:

"This dog get extraordinary grace."

Iamslymkhalifa said:

"Even dog don fes me enter plane."

Lilyboldandbeautiful said:

"We struggle to eat in Nigeria dog is flying biz class. God why did u create us in this zone?Have mercy pls."

Official_preshsilver stated:

"Guys today is my birthday. Say a prayer for me."

Abizfitness.ng reacted:

"Eniyan o tiii ri ibi sun aja n hanrun. Meaning person never get a place to sleep, dog dey snore. It's an adage."

Officialpreciouswelundu commented:

"To you it's just a dog. To the owner it's either his/her partner or child. It's the world we live in."

Ladyjasminec said:

"This dog comfortably sat on the seat I prayed for."

Oluwademiladeayomi reacted:

"Just imagine and it's still sleeping soundly."

Thereal_tesla1 added:

"God punish poverty."

Watch the video below:

Couple demands refund after sitting next to dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a New Zealand couple endured an uncomfortable flight experience as they were seated next to an emotional support dog.

The husband and wife noted that the dog made noises and farted, which made their long-haul flight unbearable.

