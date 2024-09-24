A beautiful young lady got so emotional as she witnessed her mother's lovely reaction to seeing her on a wig

According to the story, it was her mother's first time to see her donning a wig for her matric dance in school

Social media users who came across the video shared similar experiences with their families and loved ones

A touching moment between a mother and daughter has taken social media by storm, leaving users smiling and sharing their own similar experiences.

The occasion was the daughter's matric dance, and she chose to wear a wig for the first time, revealing a stunning new appearance.

Emotional mum sees daughter wearing a wig

Source: TikTok

Mum gushes over daughter's beauty

Shared by @kimu_installs on TikTok, the video showcased the daughter's transformation, leaving her mother speechless and mesmerised.

The mother's genuine reaction, a mix of shock, amazement, and admiration, was clear as she carefully approached her daughter, touching her hair in wonder.

"POV: Your mum seeing you in a wig for the first time for your matric dance. This moment right here is why we do what we do," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum sees daughter on wig

The TikTok video sparked a wave of empathy and nostalgia among social media users, who flooded the comments section with their stories of family reactions to new hairstyles or outfits.

@Pontsho said:

"My mom looking at me from heaven walking that graduation stage the third time."

@Keabetswe Ponke Azan stated:

"I wish my mom experienced this. I was her first everything. First farewell, first matric dance, first to pass matric and graduate. (I made sure I broke the ‘Ke bana ba Emma trend’) I wish she was here."

@fortunedami said:

"I wish I had someone make me feel this special growing up even in the slightest. My parents disliked everything that looked nice on me."

@sma_njoko said:

"Same look & feeling I had when I witnessed my daughter’s ’get ready’ for her Matric Dance."

@Proud wicked person said:

"I’m on a weight loss journey my mom wants to finish me with see how fine you’re looking every 5 seconds. I’m proud of myself too."

@zanelegumbi30 said:

"I just watched this with my mom and she just looked at the school dropout old me and sigh."

@Mamvelase added:

"Yoooh blessings will follow you girl your Mommy is gonna scream more in the next coming years see how happy she is only to see you shining in wig."

Watch the video below:

Mum celebrates daughter on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady was treated to a heartwarming gesture by her beloved mother following her signing out of IMSU.

Her overjoyed mother welcomed her in style, laying her wrappers on the ground for the young lady to walk on.

Source: Legit.ng