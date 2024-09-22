A pretty lady celebrated massively after her lover proposed to her with a 2024 brand new Range Rover

The lady danced as she showed off the new car, striking different poses to reflect how joyful she was

Many women who watched the proposal video asked God to give them intentional men who would make such a proposal

A beautiful young lady had the best time of her life when her man proposed to her in a grand style.

To ask the lady to be his wife, her man did so with a brand new Range Rover that ran into millions of naira.

The lady posed with her new Range Rover. Photo source: @riahevents

2024 Range Rover

The lucky lady showed the vehicle's car and her new ring to people in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady made different poses with the new car. Her man carried her up after she accepted his offer to be his wife.

Range Rover price

Many people wondered what the man would have done if the lady had said "no" despite the expensive gift. @riahevents shared the proposal video.

According to CarAndDriver, the starting price of the 2024 Range Rover is $109,025 (N178,741,036.25).

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Favour said:

"This is how you propose."

Roselien asked:

"Please what prayer did you pray so I can pray some?"

Biggbamms said:

"There is God o."

Asumpta said:

"If it’s not like this I don’t want."

myraa said:

"God please barb me this style."

Ms.Naana! said:

"Dear God, Barb me this style with new Clipper abeg."

eve said:

"Some girls are too lucky with this love thing."

The_lash_artisan said:

"Men dey."

Gloriana H.P. said:

"God please. I'm beautiful, hardworking and intelligent God pls give me an intentional man."

marypeedhera said:

"I manifest this Lord. Congrats girl."

Nono_Koued said:

"I looked to the empty space next to me and sighed."

BeyNita said:

"Proposal that went to Harvard!!! Sister you’ve won tell everyone to cancel their proposals for the year."

