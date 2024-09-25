A young Nigerian man who built a portable house and became a landlord has been celebrated online

The man revealed that he spent millions of naira to complete the project when a person asked for the cost

Many young Nigerians who watched the man's clip prayed to have the same level of success and become landlords

A successful Nigerian man invested in his future and became a landlord of a bungalow at a young age.

The man made a video that showed some phases of the construction. At the beginning of the clip, the house was unplastered.

The man's girlfriend posed in front of the building. Photo source: @stiktok.com38

Source: TikTok

Simple house design in Nigeria

After roofing the house and plastering its exterior, he spent a lot to tile the interior and install POP ceilings.

The young man (@stiktok.com38) had chandeliers in the house to give the home a classy touch. He also floored his compound with concrete.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Silver said:

"Congratulations too you bro, I don buy land last week make. God give me the grace and money too start and finish my own before the end of this year."

The man replied:

"God will give you the power to complete your own."

Chinedu asked:

"Can 2m build this house."

The landlord responded:

"N50m."

Inveztor CEO 999 said:

"E be like say my own don near because I just day come across this sound."

tommie said:

"GOD DO WONDERS FOR MY BROTHER."

ifeanyi Michael said:

"I will build my own soon."

g4our9ine said:

"Omo, na house congrats just full my fyp, i smell what God is doing."

livingstar1 said:

"Congrats ️bro na man you be."

Stud said:

"Come be like say person no Dey try Omoh God abeg show workings for me too."

Gloria said:

"Congratulations. God do mine for me."

Notification said:

"I'm not happy, it always look like I'm not serious with my life. God knows I'm trying."

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a young Nigerian man who made it in life used his resources to change his family's fortune.

The man said his family was very poor when his father was alive. He thanked God for the grace He had given them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng