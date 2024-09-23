Despite being rejected by a school for almost five years, a Nigerian lady reapplied again with the hope of landing admission

The optimistic lady, who joined others to take the school's exam, gave two reasons why she can't give up on it

Her post on social media has earned the admiration of many people, with some advising her to consider other options

A Nigerian lady, @teemarhbellarh1, has caused an uproar online after she shed light on her challenge with getting admission into the College of Nursing, Zaria.

In a TikTok video, @teemarhbellarh1 showed how she stormed the school to take its entrance examination with thousands of other students.

She said the school has been denying her admission for almost five years. Photo Credit: @teemarhbellarh1

Source: TikTok

@teemarhbellarh1 revealed the school had denied her admission for four years in a row, but this has not discouraged her, and she explained why via a voiceover. She said:

"This school has been rejecting me for almost five years, but I am still applying because it is my dream school and my parents love the school. But I am still applying after five years of being rejected."

She promised to update netizens if the school gives her admission. @teemarhbellarh1 believes the fifth time is the charm.

Watch her video below:

People encouraged her

Aliyatou💖 said:

"Congratulations Allahu Akbar sis."

miss_feedy1 said:

"In’Shaa’Allah dear can’t wait to hear the good news."

anistem said:

"It's well God is with you

"You will be admitted insha Allah."

Queen Xee🦋 said:

"5years is a lot of year I wish you all the best but please look at other options."

yazman025 said:

"School is a bit challenging but if you can manage and finish. You will build your confidence and i don’t think you will be afraid of any obstacle you may face ahead . Allah bada saar."

Shehuramon said:

"I'm seeing ABU but I will say die the idea and move to BUK instead. I pray you don't cry if you're admitted sef."

Juices Forever said:

"I had to write jamb for 3 years in a roll...My Dad attended ABU ZARIA and I wanted me to do same which I did alhamdullilah...

"I pray you get admitted too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who scored 7 A's in the WASSCE was denied university admission.

Lady bags US scholarships after admission denial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had secured two full scholarships to study in the US after she was denied admission in Nigeria.

Arinze Odira shared the story of his sister-in-law, who, despite scoring 284 and 320 on her JAMB exams, could not secure admission to the University of Lagos to study medicine.

Undeterred, Odira encouraged her to take the SAT exam, which she prepared for in just two weeks and scored an impressive 1450. This opened doors to scholarship opportunities in the United States, and she recently secured two fully funded and one partial scholarship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng