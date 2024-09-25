Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ngA mother has shared a video narrating how her family secured their British passports and citizenship

According to the mother, her four-year-old child was the first to become a legit British citizen in the family

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to ask questions and share their opinions

A heartwarming video shared by a mother on TikTok revealed her family's journey to securing British passports and citizenship.

The family's youngest member, just four years old, achieved citizenship before his parents.

Family goes viral after acquiring British citizenship

@bucandy91, the mother, shared an educative clip detailing her family's experience, garnering thousands of views and sparking discussions.

She explained that her husband's successful citizenship application paved the way for their family's newfound status.

The family's story began with the birth of their second son in England. After securing Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) status, the husband applied for citizenship, completing the process in just nine weeks.

He received his naturalisation certificate, followed by a British passport within two weeks.

Their American-born seven-year-old son also gained dual citizenship, retaining his US passport.

The mother attributed their success to divine intervention, expressing gratitude to God for the stress free process.

In her words:

"How our 4-year-old became a British citizen before us. How our American born 7-year-old became a British citizen before mum. We gave birth to our second son in England. As soon as we got our ILR status (you get ILR after 5 years on tier2 /skilled worker visa and you write the life in the UK test. Hubby applied for his citizenship. The whole process took about 9 weeks.

"We got his naturalisation certificate first then applied for his British passport which came back in about two weeks. For our American born son, we waited till daddy became a citizen then applied for him. God was in the whole story. He has both his American and British passports.

"We got his naturalisation then applied for his passport. Note: If your husband is a British citizen and you have ILR, you can apply for naturalisation immediately without waiting for the usual 1 year. I took my time before applying for naturalisation. It was voluntary."

Reactions as proud mum speaks on citizenship

Watch the video below:

