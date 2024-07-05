A lady is now a US citizen after getting her green card years after she started living in the country

The lady said she had lived in the USA for nine years before she got the green card which made her a citizen

She shared a video on TikTok to celebrate the huge accomplishment, and a lot of people congratulated her

A lady is happy because she became a US citizen many years after she relocated and started living in America.

The lady shared a video with her followers to celebrate the accomplishment after she got her US passport.

The lady has received her US passport. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamaninacamus and Getty Images/Tetra Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Nina's video showed her dancing in a room and waving her US passport in the air.

Nina said she had spent nine years in the USA before she was conferred with a US passport.

The video is trending online and attracting a lot of comments from Nina's followers, who are congratulating her.

Reactions as lady gets US green card

@Tejay said:

"Congratulations. But the green card we are fighting for is green card to heaven. Remember you can sleep today and never wake up again, and the green card will be nothing.God is love and heaven is real."

@Mira la prunelle said:

"Someone that has never been trough it won’t know the pain nor appreciate it.So happy for you.May it open great opportunities doors for you."

@Micah said:

"The same way you dancing and rejoicing is the same way I will dance when I get mine by his grace… I am super happy for you."

@Rex lawson said:

"Congratulations dear. Really it is a thing to celebrate. What a happiness. The God in Heaven have settled your problem."

Source: Legit.ng