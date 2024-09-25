Alax Evalsam, the Nigerian hawker who became popular owing to his voice has said he does not necessarily have money

He said he has been jumping on bikes and trekking as before because he does not yet have a car of his own

Alax also said people in the streets are harassing him for money thinking he has become rich due to being popular

Viral hawker Alax Evalsam has said people think he has money, and they harass him in the streets.

The hawker indicates that his lifestyle has essentially remained the same after he hit the limelight.

The hawker said people are harassing him for money. Photo credit: TikTok/@king_mitchy.

According to Alax, he still treks and enters Okada just like before when he hadn't become famous.

Alax spoke during a video interview with TikToker, King Mitchy who also asked him about his contract with Eko Hotel.

Alax, also known as 'Nawao' said he signed a contract with the hotel as an artist but said he did not receive N20 million or a car as rumoured on the internet.

Alax said those who harass him in the streets for money do it by force as they think he has money.

He said he had rented a shop to continue his business, but he lacked some things the shop needed.

When Mitchy asked him what he would use N100,000 to do if she gives it to her, Alax said he would use it buy tables and chairs for his shop.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to King Mitchy's video

@Lolah chanter&surprise said:

"Let’s contribute to get a car and bodyguard for him oooo."

@JDEE said:

"This guy think say e be orphan and Nigerians na him parents."

@olive said:

"The 500k you gave him, what did he use it for, because una skip the question."

Alax Evalsam shows where he lives

The Nigerian man who sells fish pie in the streets showed his social media followers where he lives.

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

