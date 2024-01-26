A video showed the amazing dance skills of a group of NYSC members who took part in the Twe Twe challenge

The skillful men stood on the road and performed the dance moves in perfect sync, impressing people

The NYSC members’ dance impressed many viewers, but one of them stood out from the rest

A captivating video captured the moment a group of NYSC members displayed their incredible dance talents as they participated in the popular Twe Twe challenge on TikTok.

The men, dressed in their NYSC uniforms, stood on the side of the road and executed the dance moves in perfect harmony.

They show off their dance skills. Photo credit: @hilarymaduba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The NYSC members’ dance performance was so impressive that it attracted many compliments from the viewers, but one of them stole the show with his exceptional skills.

He was the biggest in body size among the group, but his dance was the most spectacular and energetic.

In a video shared by @hilarymaduba, she showed off his flexibility and coordination as he moved his body to the rhythm of the music.

His dance was a delight to watch and a testament to his passion and confidence.

Watch the video below:

NYSC members show off drumming skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok video of some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members drumming cheerfully and having fun has gone viral on the internet.

The band said to be from Lagos, entertained the audience with their rhythmic beats and lively performance.

The video has received thousands of views and generated thousands of comments from impressed viewers.

