A Nigerian man has shared a video of a keyboardist who refused to play the instrument during a church service

In a video, the vibrant congregants were seen singing and dancing zealously while the keyboardist stood motionless looking lost

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A surprising incident unfolded during a recent Nigerian church service, leaving social media users in stitches.

The incident centered around the church's keyboardist, who for unknown reasons, declined to perform his duties.

Keyboardist displays surprising demeanour during service Photo credit: @cee_cloud/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Keyboardist stands as congregants sing zealously

Shared by @cee_cloud on TikTok, the video revealed a glaring contrast between the enthusiastic worshippers and the unmoved keyboardist.

While the congregation sang and danced with gusto, the keyboardist remained stationary, his expression conveying disinterest.

"No be only my eyes go see this," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of unmoved keyboardist

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments section, with viewers offering varied interpretations of the keyboardist's behavior.

Some speculated about potential technical issues or personal problems, while others joked about his apparent disdain for the lively service.

@Oluwaconnect said:

"Bro give girl belle."

@Blacky Badagry stated:

"Maybe the Engineer no give am weytin he want, some Engineer can be so annoying oo."

@Angel Femo said:

"There's someone else playing keyboard at his back nah. But I think he's a novice coz he looks like he lost key or something."

@Emma said:

"Nah guitar I day hear nahhh. Shey keyboardist no fit fund key ni."

@Emmyz06 said:

"He didn’t know waytin he go play again, my bro don give up."

@Bukola133 stated:

"It is either the guy singing has snatched his gf, or his ex is among the backup babes, cos what is that composure for."

@Ultimate 1 said:

"Abiii he don use school fees play aviator. Wey he con dey use scope."

@Jenroye said:

"I guess he has not been paid and the only way to express his displeasure is by not playing."

@All iz well stated:

"The song no go far cos the person is even with them pls ooo abeg i need that middle damsel contact if i see I no mind oooo."

@DreyData said:

"This guy dey really go through a lot. He no even try to force am with those bit chai. All is well."

@Akintonde Godwin said:

"What I can see in this guy is that the Spirit of God in him. Doesn't go with what they are doing there. Worship God is in his spirit."

@Festus Ajibade added:

"Be like say they are owing this keyboardist, they paid for his his presence but not his play. This guy no get joy at all."

Watch the video below:

Talented boy sings and plays piano simultaneously

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a young Nigerian boy singing with a melodious voice captured the attention of many on social media.

In the trending clip, the boy sang a gospel song and played the piano simultaneously harmonising with the song he was singing.

