A video of a young Nigerian boy singing with a melodious voice has captured the attention of many on social media

In the trending clip, the boy sang a gospel song and played the piano simultaneously harmonising with the song he was singing

Social media users took turns praising the boy's voice and wishing him greater success in the music industry

A Nigerian boy's mesmerising singing voice captivated social media users after a video of him performing a gospel song went viral.

The clip shared via TikTok showed the boy singing with remarkable skill and passion while being filmed.

Talented boy sings and plays piano Photo credit: @littledavid1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Talented boy sings and plays piano

The boy's talent was evident as he sang and played the piano simultaneously, harmonising perfectly with the song.

His voice was melodious and soulful, leaving a lasting impression on all who watched the video shared by @littledavid_1 on TikTok.

Many expressed their admiration for his talent and prayed for his continued growth and success.

Reactions as boy sings and plays piano

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement for the young boy, with many hailing him as a future star.

Social media users were quick to praise the boy's exceptional voice and wish him greater success.

@Ezi world said:

"This boy don challenge me I must go back In serving God."

@sanity boy said:

"This boy is motivating my spirit here in worshiping the lord."

@sashabankz35 wrote:

"Your light will truly shine brighter swidy."

@Jeo7711 said:

"Let my grace speak for me anywhere I go Amen and Amen."

@user44806091246778 said:

"Yes You carry grace son, our father thy lord said go fort and shine my son."

@Pokiabenz3 said:

"Please how are you playing the piano. I want to learn o."

@babysmiles said:

"This is another person that will love God and worship him with so much passion."

@davs dave wrote:

"A gospel label or christain should sponsor this boy and help him achieve his calling."

@Shazie added:

"Jesus you are blessed dear one. May My God allocate someone to carry your burdens to the fulfillment of Gods word upon you."

Watch the video below:

Little girl with magical voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a little girl who became a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng