A lady said she lives in Lagos but she recently visited Abuja and she was surprised to see there was little or no traffic

The lady said she was shocked that the longest time she spent in traffic was about three minutes only

She said if it were to be in Lagos, the situation would have been very different as she would have wasted two hours

A Nigerian lady who visited Abuja said she liked many things about the city.

One of the things she liked so much was that there was little or no traffic gridlock in the beautiful city.

According to @kermiepurp, she lives in Lagos but was in Abuja recently and she shared a video of her experience.

In the video, Kermie said she loved it that there was not much traffic on the Abuja roads.

She noted that the longest time she spent in traffic was about three minutes.

Kermie also said she liked the fact that people in the city of Abuja were polite.

She noted that if it were to be in Lagos, many people are polite if there is a favour they hoped to get.

She said:

"Experiencing Abuja as a Lagosian is beautiful. these were my biggest surprises! Have you had similar experiences?"

However, Kermie said taxi rides in the city of Abuja were highly expensive. Many people in her comment section agreed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady visits Abuja from Lagos

@Mercy said:

"The airport own is painful. From my house along the train station road to the airport 15k for Bolt, and they told me the same thing. When I complained he said you paid flight worth of 200k why I Dey complain for money that I would even add money for him oo. Omo I overheard someone saying they paid more than 30k for a ride in Owerri to their airport."

@FAVYEMPIRE said:

"Lagos people dey always see Abuja like UK."

