A Nigerian lady shared the conversation she had with a man she's seeking help with her educational pursuit from

The lady said the man gave her some stringent conditions before he would spend his money to sponsor her in school

According to the man, the lady has to get pregnant for him first and sign an agreement to keep the pregnancy

A Nigerian lady wanted a man to sponsor her in school but the man gave her strong conditions.

The lady is a Higher National Diploma (HND) student and she needed financial help to continue.

The man said the lady must get pregnant for him first. Photo credit: TikTok/Busayor.

In a video she posted, the lady, Busayor, included a voice note from the man.

According to the man, Busayor must get pregnant for him and agree not to abort the baby.

The man said the lady must sign in the presence of a lawyer that she would keep the baby.

His words:

"If you want me to sponsor you, I will... But you must get pregnant for me and give birth. We will go to the station, I have a lawyer and you will sign an agreement that you won't terminate the pregnancy."

In the comment section of the post, Busayor clarified that the man was not her boyfriend and that he was the one who had asked her about fees.

She said:

"He is not my boyfriend o and I didn’t force him. He asked me what was my next move. I told him. Then he said should he sponsor me? That was what brought about all these. Thank God for my dad. God go bless dat man for me."

Reactions as man makes demands from a lady

@TOKE said:

"Hold am tight ooo. Because who you wan leave am to?"

@Virgo queen said:

"Hold am well ooo. Who you go leave am for?"

@Mvphonour said:

"It’s called safe banking. E doesn’t want to loose out."

@adebanky said:

"Deal or no deal make person no go lose money."

@Yahaya Omoteniola said:

"I almost give up when I was in hnd 2, sis God will provide for you. Make sure you have enough money before you enter."

Source: Legit.ng