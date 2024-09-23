A Nigerian lady said her big sister relocated to Lagos state and bought a brand new generator for her apartment

She said the generator was big enough to power many things in her apartment including her airconditioner

However, she discovered that her landlord and one neighbour secretly tapped light from the generator into their rooms

A lady who recently relocated to Lagos bought a generator big enough to power the things in her apartment.

The lady was surprised when she woke up one day and the generator was no longer able to power all her appliances.

The lady said her landlord secretly tapped light from her generator. Photo credit: X/Phine Smiles and Getty Images/ Yaroslav Litun.

The interesting story was shared on X by Phine Smiles who said the lady in question is her big sister.

According to the story, the lady was planning to return the generator to the place she bought it, thinking it was not good.

However, Phine discouraged her as she seemed to have known what happened.

Landlord tapped light from generator secretly

They discovered that her landlord and one tenant in the house were also enjoying the generator after they secretly tapped light from it.

In revenge, Phine Smile said she personally increased the voltage of the generator after disconnecting her sister's appliances.

This made the appliances in the landlord's room to get damaged. Also, the ones in the neighbour's room were damaged.

Phine said:

"Some neighbors are evil, they must know the calm sister has a petty sister that can match their energy. In this era of T pain you go dey tap person light and generator and have the guts to use fridge.

"I increased the generator, and all we could hear was blasting of bulbs and a loud spark from the two houses and we turned off the generator and acted like, "What did we hear? Both tenant and landlord son came out but couldn't say anything. They went back into the tenant house. So obviously they know what just happened."

Phine said the landlord has called a compound meeting.

See the post below:

Reactions as landlord taps tenant's light

@Irunnia_ said:

"How do you guys increase gen to the highest? I need it for future use abeg."

@queenie_baybe said:

"Every family deserves at least one person that can return craze with craze."

