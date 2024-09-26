A lady said she left her shop for her storekeeper but when she came back, the girl was found sleeping

The shopkeeper was seen resting her head on the counter of the shop and sleeping tiresomely when the madam came back

The video is trending and generating reactions from TikTok users with some saying the workers deserved to rest

A lady went out, leaving her shop for the shopkeeper to look after.

When she came back, she found the shopkeeper dozing away, and she secretly recorded a video of her.

The shopkeeper slept like a baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@kenzycollectibles.

Source: TikTok

There is also another man sleeping by the corner inside the clothing store.

The lady, @kenzycollectible, was not pleased that the people who were supposed to be looking after her shop were busy sleeping.

She captioned the funny video:

"See people wey I leave store for."

Many netizens who saw the video said sometimes, the store keeper also deserves to rest.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as shopkeeper is caught sleeping on duty

@morenikeji said:

"This is how my husband sales rep slept one days. She even slept and faced the wall. I entered carry 3 big iPhone and went out and hide them. Then come back and did has if am just coming and I wake her up."

@igando Baker midefoods said:

"If the place is a busy area they will not sleep."

@roleksautos said:

"The more reason why you need CCTV in your store."

@THRIFT VENDOR IN ABULE EGBA said:

"At least they should take turn, not the two of them sleeping at the same time."

@Nurse Lizzie said:

"The one sleeping on the floor got me like he’s even comfortable."

@Nifty herbals said:

"The girl wey dey help me before eh you fit carry her from downstairs go upstairs she no go wake if she never dey satisfied with that sleep."

Lady sees shops owned by Igbos abroad

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who is a tourist who travelled to the Congo and she has shared a video of what she discovered

The lady showed some shops which sell vehicle parts and noted that the place looked like Alaba Market in Lagos

She commended the hustling spirit of Nigerians of Igbo extraction and said their industrious nature needs to be studied

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng