A lady has shared a video showing the moment she surprised each of her motorcycle riders with a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max

The lady first pranked them that she was taking back the motorcycle and small phone she had given them

However, her riders were shocked when she brought out a small carton and gifted each of them an iPhone 13 Pro Max

A Nigerian lady recently played a prank on her motorcycle riders before surprising them with costly iPhones.

In a video, she first claimed that she was taking back her bike and a phone which she had earlier gifted them.

Nigerian lady gifts her riders iPhone 13 Pro Max Photo credit: @smallmarketonline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gifts bike riders iPhone 13 Pro Max

The lady identified as @small_market_online on TikTok asked them to return the keys alongside the small phones she gave them.

Her riders who found the request funny and unbelievable kept on running away each time she got closer and attempted to take the key.

They didn't panic or get scared and it seemed like they already knew she would not take the motorcycle away from them.

After a while, she finally brought out a small carton and handed it to her riders. When they opened the carton, they saw two brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max that the lady had gotten for them.

They were so excited and thanked the lady for the gift with huge smiles on their faces.

She captioned the video:

“How I sacked both riders on the same day.”

Reactions as lady gifts motorcycle riders iPhone 13 Pro Max

Netizens on TikTok took to the comments section to commend the woman for her kindness.

@bridget reacted:

“Auntie God will reward you in Jesus name, i thought you sak dem true true but lass lass nah prank.”

jungkook company said:

“Area no go hear world today ooh.”

Queensurest said:

“They are good to her also,na make she give them dat phone.”

Cesar reacted:

“Una wey dey use 1. buy iphone una fit buy two bike dey make income every week ..but me no get bike i dey use 14p.”

Sehwee_Nuggets reacted:

“You don't have to do much to put smile on pple's faces... the fair guy joy go far.”

V wire said:

“Madam you try well well ooo.”

@udenze999 said:

“If your workers call you mama instead of madam, you're doing well.”

Jnr Sg said:

“God bless you ma but at least them suppose get things wey them go dey sell if work no dey.”

Watch the video below:

Caring man spoils wife with 2 kekes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video showed the moment his wife could not stop crying after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

Source: Legit.ng