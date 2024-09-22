Mixed reactions have trailed a clip capturing the interior of a marvelling house constructed upside down

Content creator Steven Ndukwu visited the house and made a video of his experience on the inside

The bedroom, dining room and other rooms are upturned in what is said to be the first of its kind in Nigeria

Content creator Steven Ndukwu has shared a video of an upside down house in Lagos he visited.

Steven said the house is the first is yet to be unveiled and is the premier of its kind as far as the country is concerned.

It is the first of its kind in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @stevenndukwu

Source: TikTok

Steven toured the mind-boggling edifice and marvelled at what he saw inside. He visited the master's bedroom and saw the dining room.

In what was a shock to many, things that should be on the floor of a house were upturned and seemed held up.

Cushion chairs, dining chairs, table and the bed were upside down. The clip amazed people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the upside down house

polish DC 💰💸💸 said:

"I am a chosen.

"I am a chosen.

"The owner of this house who are you."

Sylux said:

"They go just Dey build something wey no useful money wey people Dey suffer to get nawa oo for this country."

Itz.Henry _smith said:

"Make something no fall for my head if I Dey sleep dere o."

Isaackine_123 said:

"The view of this illusion interior is really giving me headache."

@Vincent¢(B_F) said:

"Upside down house. 😁😁😁😁 Wahala be like watin again. WC 🚽 even follow turn upside down. 😂"

Micky said:

"Those who turned their phone upside down to confirm gather here."

Nemesis said:

"Turn your phone upside down to understand the video."

AdVise~ThErApiSt🥰😊 said:

"Upside down house ❌ Confusion house ✅ Because me I’m confused oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about an upside down house built in Germany.

Man builds house upside down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a fine house upside down.

Marek Cyran got the idea for an upside-down house after seeing one in Poland while on vacation and proposed it to people in his community. Legit.ng gathered that Marek's idea was mocke,d by the people but he would not be discouraged. In the year 2012, Marek successfully built an upside-down house in Niagara Falls, USA.

A YouTube Video by Kool Buildings showed the interior of the building that would have been before now considered a figment of one's imagination. The one-storey building has its roof lapping on the floor and the other end facing the sky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng