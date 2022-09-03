Global site navigation

Local editions

Inside a House in Germany with Fine Living Room, Kitchen, Others Turned Upside-Down, Video Causes Huge Stir
People

Inside a House in Germany with Fine Living Room, Kitchen, Others Turned Upside-Down, Video Causes Huge Stir

by  Khadijah Thabit Victor Duru
  • Germany-based Ghanaian content creator, BigScout Nana Prempeh, has shared a video online detailing a fine house turned upside down \
  • The owner of BigScout Media visited the house with his children and captured the stunning exterior and interior
  • Several internet users who headed to the comment section of his YouTube video expressed varied views

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an upside-down house in the European country of Germany.

Germany-based Ghanaian content creator BigScout Nana Prempeh revealed that he visited the Wonder House, where the bench and a bicycle are seen upside-down along the exterior.

Per Atlas Obscura, the Upside-Down House of Trassenheide was the first bottom-up dwelling built in Germany, but it wasn't the last.

German-based Ghanaian content creator, BigScout Nana Prempeh, upside-down house in Germany, interior of an upside-down house in Germany
Netizens react to a video showing an Upside-Down House in Germany. Photo credit: Bigscout Media
Source: UGC

The content creator also took a tour of the living room and captured the stunning interior, with the furniture and paintings upside-down.

Read also

Internet users in awe as comedian Chief Obi shares video of his new home in the USA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The dining table and other appliances in the kitchen are all upturned.

BigScout Nana Prempeh also took a tour inside the office before heading to the bathroom and toilet in the house.

Social media reactions

The clip stirred mixed reactions.

MKOY said:

"There's a huge building in Workum, The Netherlands which is also upside down. Beautiful!"

Dover Cliffs reacted:

"Very beautiful architecture, where's this in Germany?"

Saa saah said:

"We have the same outside down house in South Africa something is NO different with this one."

Nana Kay said:

"Waste of money."

MKOY replied:

"Bro, it ain't your money. Could be an attraction to generate money as well."

Man constructs an upside-down house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built an upside-down house

Read also

Woman enters local market in UK, buys pepper like she's in Lagos, speaks Yoruba to oyinbo man

Marek Cyran got the idea for an upside-down house after seeing one in Poland while on vacation and proposed it to people in his community.

A YouTube Video by Kool Buildings showed the interior of the building that would have been before now considered a figment of one's imagination. The one-storey building has its roof lapping on the floor and the other end facing the sky.

On the inside, the kitchen, dining table, bedroom and other areas in a normally positioned apartment are erected in upturned positions. Even a decorative plant can be seen upside down.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel