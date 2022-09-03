Germany-based Ghanaian content creator, BigScout Nana Prempeh, has shared a video online detailing a fine house turned upside down \

The owner of BigScout Media visited the house with his children and captured the stunning exterior and interior

Several internet users who headed to the comment section of his YouTube video expressed varied views

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an upside-down house in the European country of Germany.

Germany-based Ghanaian content creator BigScout Nana Prempeh revealed that he visited the Wonder House, where the bench and a bicycle are seen upside-down along the exterior.

Per Atlas Obscura, the Upside-Down House of Trassenheide was the first bottom-up dwelling built in Germany, but it wasn't the last.

Netizens react to a video showing an Upside-Down House in Germany. Photo credit: Bigscout Media

The content creator also took a tour of the living room and captured the stunning interior, with the furniture and paintings upside-down.

The dining table and other appliances in the kitchen are all upturned.

BigScout Nana Prempeh also took a tour inside the office before heading to the bathroom and toilet in the house.

Social media reactions

The clip stirred mixed reactions.

MKOY said:

"There's a huge building in Workum, The Netherlands which is also upside down. Beautiful!"

Dover Cliffs reacted:

"Very beautiful architecture, where's this in Germany?"

Saa saah said:

"We have the same outside down house in South Africa something is NO different with this one."

Nana Kay said:

"Waste of money."

MKOY replied:

"Bro, it ain't your money. Could be an attraction to generate money as well."

Man constructs an upside-down house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built an upside-down house

Marek Cyran got the idea for an upside-down house after seeing one in Poland while on vacation and proposed it to people in his community.

A YouTube Video by Kool Buildings showed the interior of the building that would have been before now considered a figment of one's imagination. The one-storey building has its roof lapping on the floor and the other end facing the sky.

On the inside, the kitchen, dining table, bedroom and other areas in a normally positioned apartment are erected in upturned positions. Even a decorative plant can be seen upside down.

Source: YEN.com.gh