Inside a House in Germany with Fine Living Room, Kitchen, Others Turned Upside-Down, Video Causes Huge Stir
- Germany-based Ghanaian content creator, BigScout Nana Prempeh, has shared a video online detailing a fine house turned upside down \
- The owner of BigScout Media visited the house with his children and captured the stunning exterior and interior
- Several internet users who headed to the comment section of his YouTube video expressed varied views
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an upside-down house in the European country of Germany.
Germany-based Ghanaian content creator BigScout Nana Prempeh revealed that he visited the Wonder House, where the bench and a bicycle are seen upside-down along the exterior.
Per Atlas Obscura, the Upside-Down House of Trassenheide was the first bottom-up dwelling built in Germany, but it wasn't the last.
The content creator also took a tour of the living room and captured the stunning interior, with the furniture and paintings upside-down.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The dining table and other appliances in the kitchen are all upturned.
BigScout Nana Prempeh also took a tour inside the office before heading to the bathroom and toilet in the house.
Social media reactions
The clip stirred mixed reactions.
MKOY said:
"There's a huge building in Workum, The Netherlands which is also upside down. Beautiful!"
Dover Cliffs reacted:
"Very beautiful architecture, where's this in Germany?"
Saa saah said:
"We have the same outside down house in South Africa something is NO different with this one."
Nana Kay said:
"Waste of money."
MKOY replied:
"Bro, it ain't your money. Could be an attraction to generate money as well."
Man constructs an upside-down house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built an upside-down house
Marek Cyran got the idea for an upside-down house after seeing one in Poland while on vacation and proposed it to people in his community.
A YouTube Video by Kool Buildings showed the interior of the building that would have been before now considered a figment of one's imagination. The one-storey building has its roof lapping on the floor and the other end facing the sky.
On the inside, the kitchen, dining table, bedroom and other areas in a normally positioned apartment are erected in upturned positions. Even a decorative plant can be seen upside down.
Source: YEN.com.gh