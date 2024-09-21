Pictures of the foodstuffs a Nigerian lady restocked in her house has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady said some of the things she restocked on might last her for the next six months or more

Some of the items she bought include goat meat, shrimps, rice, cleaning agents, yams and deodorants

A Nigerian lifestyle influencer, Nsikak Effiong, has proudly shown off the plenty items she restocked in her house.

Nsikak hoped that the foodstuffs and other items will last her till December.

Nsikak Effiong hopes the foodstuffs will last her till December. Photo Credit: Nsikak Effiong

Source: Facebook

She added that some of the items might last up to six months or more, adding that she did some cooking that will last for a month.

Nsikak expressed confidence that none of the items will finish within a month. Some of the things Nsikak bought are cleaning agents, deodorants and toiletries.

The food items she got include goat meat, fresh fish, cat fish, crabs and yams. Nsikak posed with her shopped items in her kitchen. Her post on Facebook read:

"Yesterday, I did some shopping to last me from now till December (hopefully). I restocked on rice, beans, garri, yams, tomatoes, pepper, livestock (goat meat, clams, shrimps, crabs, catfish, fresh fish and chicken), onions, toiletries, cleaning agents, deodorants, drinks and yogurts and many others. I even got crayfish from Oron. The clams, fresh shrimps also from Oron.

"Some of things I restocked on might last me till 6 months or more like the rice. Others 3 months. What I know is none is finishing in 1 month. I also did some cooking that will last me the next 1 month. Considering how much I spent yesterday, looking at the pictures it looks small 🤣 but I know what left my account. I know!"

People comment on the lady's foodstuffs

skinsupplementbyebze said:

"Shey you will not come and adopt me like this ? Are you not looking for an adult baby ?😂😂"

Susan Banjo Oladosu said:

"Well-done Nsikak Effiong 💓.

"Things are now very expensive. What you buy before with the same amount and plenty stuffs are now limited."

Kweenieshub Israel Rachael said:

"Efcc.

"Please come o.

"Come and see."

Lolia Quinton Halliday said:

"You know what left your account ke.

"We all know what left your account.

"My mind is telling pe’ I should contact efcc.

"Because what do you to have this much moneyyyyyyyyyyyyy."

Nkem Nkem said:

"There's a kind of joy and peace you get anytime you stick your house with the necessary things.

"The feeling is out of this world 🌍 🌍 🌍."

Cynthia Chidera Asomugha said:

"This is the best.

"I want to be at that level where I do my restocking once in 6 months... it really helps."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had caught people's attention with the kind of foodstuffs he stocked in his house.

Man stocks his house with plenty foodstuffs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shown how he stocked his house with foodstuffs.

The man of Igbo descent first unpacked numerous cartons of various edibles and toiletries. Next, he carefully arranged some of them in the kitchen and others in a wardrobe. The items he bought include cartons of soft drinks and packs of bottled water.

@ichakaike7 also had tissues, snacks, insecticides, body lotions, medications, body sprays, perfumes, and detergents. His video on TikTok got many people talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng