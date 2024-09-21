A lady went to a wedding wearing trousers and without a head scarf, but she had to put on another thing before she was allowed

She did not know that the church where the wedding was taking place does not allow women to wear trousers into the worship centre

The lady who was covering the event was given a wrapper and a scarf to put on before she entered the church

A Nigerian lady who attended a wedding did not know that the church did not accept women wearing trousers inside the worship centre.

The lady who is covering the event said she had to look for another thing to wear to be allowed into the wedding venue.

The lady was given a wrapper to tie. Photo credit: TikTok/@thecreativeannah.

According to @thecreativeannah she was putting on trousers without a scarf.

She said before she was allowed into the church to cover the wedding, she was given a wrapper and a scarf to cover the trousers and her head.

She captioned the video:

"The bride's church doesn't allow trousers, so they gave me wrapper and scarf. It’s not a service. I’m there to cover a wedding on a Friday. That wasn’t an actual church service Sha. I would understand if it’s a Sunday service."

Reactions to wedding video

@Mimi said:

"Sorry! I don’t feel comfortable wearing trouser to church. My church dem the wear am o. But me I can’t.I must dress the way my mama teach me."

@Omenwa001 said:

"It has happened to me once."

@Timi said:

"But wait! Are you not still wearing the trouser."

@OLUWASEUN said:

"The bride should have informed you ahead."

@MOTIVATION said:

"Why you go wear trouser go church before?"

@Lauren bless said:

"It happened to me too."

@solomonwilliams710 said:

"Why am I laughing? Slay queen got trimmed to size."

Lady attends wedding uninvited

A Nigerian man has narrated how he printed and shared only 25 invitation cards for his wedding.

However, there was an aunt of his who did not get an invitation, but she attended the wedding anyway.

But while coming to the wedding, the woman did not come alone as she in turn invited 32 others who belonged to her dance group.

