A Nigerian lady who is married shared the experience she had with her husband on the day they got wedded

The lady said on her wedding night, they were extremely tired due to the draining nuptial activities

According to her, her husband wanted them to have bedroom action but she talked him out of it due to tiredness

The lady said there was no bedroom action on her wedding night. Photo credit: TikTok/@letstalk2zendaya.

Source: TikTok

In a video, Olulade Zendeya Rach said her husband was surprised when she told him she was tired and that nothing would happen.

But Zendeya said she convinced her husband, and they slept off without a bedroom action on their wedding night.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her wedding night experience

@Tessi Stephen said:

"Wedding night wey my period start."

@Sayhi 2 Rejoice said:

"My dear I didn’t even sleep on the same bed with my husband on my wedding night."

@flly said:

"On my wedding night o, nah money I go use am count, my husband will be calculating with his phone."

@ayodelesamueloni said:

"On my wedding night we were both tired but we sha want knack na so I climb before you know muscle pull hold me for leg I almost die that night."

@CAKES IN AGBARA OGUN STATE said:

"On my wedding night lo and behold I was on my period."

@Mhiz Victor Progress said:

"On my wedding night I slept without even bathing, my husband prayed all night."

@Ajsimpson45 said:

"Omo on my wedding night I was installing my new ps5, in the sitting room, my wife was counting money, we did nack till the fourth day sef. I forgot."

Source: Legit.ng