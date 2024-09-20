A Nigerian student has posted his NECO result online after it was released by the National Examination Council

The boy's performance in some of the subjects he sat for in the NECO examination caught people's attention

The student took science subjects, including physics where he scored E8 and chemistry where he got D7

Reactions have trailed the NECO result of a Nigerian boy after it was released on September 19.

The result was released by the National Examination Council (NECO) and the student took to Facebook to share it.

In the , the boy, King Solomon was full of thanks to God for his performance.

Boy's NECO result stirs reactions online

According to the result, he is a science student and he took mostly science subjects in NECO.

He scored D7 in English language, D7 in general mathematics, E8 in civic education, D7 in biology, D7 in chemistry, E8 in physics, C4 in computer studies, C5 in geography and D7 in marketing.

He took the NECO examination at the City Comprehensive College, Jos, Plateau state.

Some netizens who saw the result were of the view that it was not too good.

Reactions as student shares his NECO result

Adekanbi Ibrahim said:

"Just 2 credit with no math and English."

Adekanbi Ibrahim said:

"This is not good oooo."

Mathias Onalo said:

"May God help us."

Precious Oluwasekemi said:

"Thank God."

Students celebrate the end of WAEC examination

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination were happy that they had written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

Meanwhile, many TikTok users who saw the video said the students were celebrating as if they were university graduates, insisting it was just secondary school.

But others who commented said they should be allowed to celebrate the completion of an important stage in their educational pursuit.

