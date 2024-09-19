A point of sale (POS) operator has cried out online after she was scammed of N70k in an unexplainable manner

She said she received N70k from someone and discovered the money became N20 notes overnight

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the POS lady lamenting as people expressed shock over the incident

A POS operator has raised an alarm after she was defrauded of N70k.

According to @toyinakinwale12, someone made a deposit of N70k, comprising of N1k notes and she received it.

The POS operator was in disbelief after seeing just N20 notes. Photo Credit: @toyinakinwale12

However, @toyinakinwale12 said she found out the N70k had become wads of N20 notes. In a TikTok video, the lady who spoke in Yoruba warned other POS operators.

She was in disbelief over the incident and couldn't explain what happened.

She displayed the N20 notes she saw in place of the N70k. The POS operator's video generated mixed reactions online.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to POS operator's ordeal

Oritokemy bby said:

"Haaaaaaaa God heeeee who can we trust now Olohun mafi iyaje enino haaaa sorry dear."

wunmmy said:

''My own advice i don't collect deposit more than 20k reasons best know to me."

Bryan_Scott512 said:

"Try to spend it quick make the 20 naira no turn 5 naira ooo."

IFÁDÁMITÁN said:

"Nah science dey use..Olodumare will restore the loss with wealth."

adeolaoseni78 said:

"It has happened to me too my own change to 10 10 naira."

damilola said:

"Thank God you have these mine own 100k turns to papers."

adewaletaiwo905 said:

"At least e no turn to paper, manage am like that, half bread is better than puff puff."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a POS operator shed tears after a customer who did N500 transaction vanished into thin air with her phone.

POS operator scammed of N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a POS operator had cried out after collecting fake N100k.

According to the heartbroken lady with the handle @ faviebliz, a fraudster who posed as a customer deposited fake 100,000 naira notes at her shop.

She shared a sad video of the notes and broke down in tears in the video as netizens sympathised with her. Her clip elicited mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng