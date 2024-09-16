The media wing of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church has urged members of the public to disregard one of its trending testimonies video

The church said the viral clip of one of its members testifying about how she disarmed her assailants of their AK-47 guns is a fake version of the testimony

The church released the full clip of the woman's testimony, criticising those circulating the viral version for trying to "discredit what God is doing"

The Lord's Chosen media has reacted to a viral clip of its female member's unusual testimony about how she disarmed her assailants and walked them to a police station.

A video of the woman giving the testimony recently made the rounds on social media and ignited the "I am a Chosen" trend in mockery of the church.

The church described the trending video as a fake version of what happened. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial, Chosenpress

Source: TikTok

Lord's Chosen says the clip is fake

In the said clip, the woman made a blunder by calling her assailants' weapons "AK-25" before someone in the background corrected her that they were AK-47 guns.

However, the Lord's Chosen media team described the clip as fake and urged the public to disregard it.

The church's TikTok handle released the full clip of the lady's testimony, clarifying that her story happened in her dream.

"Disregard the fake video circulating the internet just in a bid to discredit what God is doing. Listen to the full testimony here. She defeated the armed men in a dream," wording introducing the clip read.

The clip was captioned, "Evil Projection in the leg averted: Defeated 4 Armed men in a dream."

Watch the full video below:

People hail the Lord's Chosen church

SHOPWIT_BJ said:

"Wow it’s was a dream Omg praise the lord oooooooooi."

richardejike951 said:

"Our God is is the ALMIGHTY GOD and He reveals the plans of enemies and our victories in dreams.All glory be to God Almighty."

Bliss said:

"Don't believe everything you see on the internet, they just cut one part and made it look real meanwhile na dream."

onyinyeq said:

"Thank goodness, I never knew it was her explaining her dream. Thanks for the full video."

imole said:

"I am happy you know it can’t happen in real life 😂…. Thanks for the clarification."

Dona Chris said:

"Most of these bloggers are very wicked and devilish, they edited this testimony just to ridicule the work of God. Thank you for posting the full video."

Big Thelma🌈🌹 said:

"I knew this would be a dream from onset .. If everybody starts explaining their dreams I guess we would all think that everyone of us has mental problem bcus crazy things usually happen in dreams."

Nigerian pastor defends Lord's Chosen church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had faulted those mocking the Lord's Chosen church.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 16, Pastor Gospel advised people not to mock most testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church, describing them as "victory through the dream."

He added that some churches don't allow lengthy testimonies due to time factor and urged netizens to watch the full clips to understand better.

