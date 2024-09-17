A Nigerian man has said he is a proud member of the Lord's Chosen church and noted that he is sure of making heaven

The man said even the general overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has a mansion prepared for him in heaven

He insisted that he was 100% sure of his beliefs and noted that his own heavenly mansion was under construction

A Nigerian man who is a proud member of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has praised his pastor.

He said he would like to be like the general overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, whom he referred to as 'Daddy GO.'

The man said his own mansion is under construction. Photo credit: TikTok/@miraclemoney26th and Lord's Chosen website.

The man who was wearing the popular Lord's Chosen apron said Pastor Lazarus Muoka had a mansion built for him in heaven.

According to the man, he wishes to be like Pastor Muoka, indicating the respected man of God is his role model.

However, the man said he also owned a mansion in heaven but noted that it was still under construction.

Videos of testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church have flooded the internet recently in what has become a trend.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man says he has mansion in heaven

@alayo said:

"Funny how I have bought trousers from this man in Mandilas. Make I keep quiet."

@ayoola said:

"Don’t know if it’s brainwashing or poor orientation or idolization but something looks wrong if members thinks like this. This might not be the intention of the senior Pastor Mouka Lazarus I believe."

@benjamnin Daniel said:

"I am a chosen. Please who are you?"

Francis Anita said:

"God is the rewarder of those that delligently seek him. Everyone that does the will of God will receive their rewards, being a G.O doesn't make you closer to God than others. As a member you must have touch God's heart more than your pastor. Just read your bible and have understanding of it. Don't be deceived."

@dewalz said:

"What did they do to this people?! How did they do it?! Is it a spell or what exactly?"

Woman wears baby 'chosen apron'

In a related story, a Nigerian woman taking care of her grandchild wore the baby the popular 'Chosen Mopol' apron.

The woman is said to be a member of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries which is trending online.

The way the boy was dressed sparked funny reactions among TikTok users who said they loved his appearance.

