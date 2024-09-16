The last has not been heard about the sudden trend around Lord's Chosen church as another video involving its member has gone viral

In the trending video, a female Lord's Chosen member in an apron turned down a content creator's challenge to her to tell him 'I love you'

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, is a Nigerian church established in December 2002 by Pastor Lazarus Muoka

An emerging clip of a member of Lord's Chosen's encounter with a content creator in public has left internet users in stitches.

The clip was shared on TikTok and has gone viral, amassing over 311k views at the time of this report.

In the clip reposted by @villagepeople_01, an elderly Lord's Chosen member in an apron was accosted by a content creator.

Chosen member misses out on cash reward

The content creator said all he wanted was for her to tell him "I love you", a request the Chosen member declined.

Despite his persistence, the woman refused and repeatedly declared to him, "I am a Chosen", and asked him who he was.

Unbeknownst to the woman, the content creator would reward her with cash for the simple challenge.

As seen in the clip, he held a cardboard that reads "I love you" and wads of cash behind it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the 'Chosen' trend

🪐7teph🪐 said:

"Her own chosen strong if na my bf mama e go talk am as money don dey involved."

Ebipade eniola said:

"So chosen nor dy preach about love ? Abeg remind me of the first commandment again 🤨 Abi na back of keyboard 🎹una dy read ? God have mercy on us."

BUDDY👽 said:

"This chosen be like cult to me 😂 all of them na so so I’m a chosen chosen."

toptee said:

"This chosen matter is getting out of hand oo aha."

xoft🌹🌹 said:

"My babe say she nor see her period na l shout I'm a chosen I'm a chosen I'm a chosen period who are you ? After 5 minutes nai she call me say she done see her period."

Shugay 🌸❤️🌹🥵 said:

"So chosen no dey love???… the signs don complete 🔥… I am a chosen, who are you???"

Khadijah🇺🇸🇳🇬 said:

"Chosen video just Dey follow me up and down 😭😂is this a sign ?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the WAEC result of a girl who attends Lord's Chosen church had gone viral online.

Verydarkman reacts to Lord's Chosen testimony video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had threatened legal action against the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over a viral Lord's Chosen member's testimony video.

Days ago, a woman's testimony about how she was attacked by four armed robbers and ended up collecting the pistol, which she called an AK 27, but the pastor corrected her and stated that it was an AK 47, went viral.

In a recent development, VDM responded to a video of a Lord's Chosen member who said he was shot at, but the bullet did not penetrate, and when a cutlass was used on his skull, it did not pass through but instead bounced back.

