A young girl has shared a video crying uncontrollably after her ex-lover ditched her for her best friend

In a video, the girl lamented that the young man has been treating her best friend the same way she begged him to treat her

While sharing her sad experience on social media, she prayed for 'karma' to hit her ex for the betrayal

A heartbreaking video has surfaced online, capturing the emotional trauma of a young girl who was betrayed by her former lover.

The clip, which has since gone viral, showed her in tears as she narrated her story to all who cared to listen.

Lady narrates ordeal with ex-lover

The emotional girl, @fine_gal_rere on TikTok, recounted how her ex-lover had begun treating her best friend with the same affection and attention she once begged him to show her.

According to her, their relationship had ended abruptly and her man unexpectedly switched to her best friend.

In the video, she expressed her pain and sense of injustice, pleading for karma to exact revenge on her ex for his cruel actions.

In her words:

"Watching you treat another girl the same way I begged to be treated. My best friend for that matter. I pray karma hits on you so bad."

Reactions as lady calls out ex-lover

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Nuju_001 said:

"Did you continue being friends with your best friend? Am asking for a friend not cause it happened to me."

@POP CASE said:

"He just lost the love his life I’m pretty sure pretty angel."

@Happiness said:

"Baby girl don't cry he's not worth it, please be strong. The right one would come."

@UGO said:

"Fine gals always meet the wrong guys. I wish I can get one I will pamper her like my blood sister."

@MAMA said:

"I know you never want to make friends again buh trust me you will be fine, I have been in this situation before and worse is that the do it openly even in my presence like, buh I definitely moved on."

@chizzybc said:

"When you meet someone that loves you, you will realize nothing was wrong with you just that you were with the wrong person."

@Emmizy_Gold added:

"When you care for someone more than they deserve then get ready to get hurt more than you deserve."

See the post below:

