A woman has shared a sad video crying uncontrollably as she remembered her former lover who treated her unfairly

According to the emotional woman, she got pregnant for him and he treated her like a 'piece of nothing' during the period

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to encourage the woman

A touching video has surfaced online, showing a woman's pain as she reflected on her past relationship.

In the video, the woman revealed the deep scars caused by her former partner who never really cared about her.

Woman accuses baby daddy of treating her badly Photo credit: @maaliz8/TikTok.

Woman recounts pregnancy trauma, sheds tears

While sharing her story, @maaliz8 on TikTok, cried uncontrollably and promised never to forget her former lover.

She recounted how his behaviour during her pregnancy was devastating to the point that she felt like nothing.

The tearful woman expressed the depth of her pain, recalling the struggles she faced during that period, including hunger and emotional trauma.

In her words:

"I will never forget him for the way he treated me when I was pregnant with his son. He treated me like I was a piece of nothing, the hunger phase, the emotional trauma."

Reactions as woman laments over past relationship

TikTok users offered words of encouragement and support to her in the comments section.

They acknowledged her strength in sharing her story and praised her for overcoming such traumatic experience.

@Humble Akua said:

"There are a lot of woman going through this I was a victim. May God help us women."

@Artisee said:

"I have a question please don't be offended. Did your nose go back to its normal size."

@Adunni ade said:

"If I could survive what my baby father did to me so who are mine to give up am a strong woman my son is 4years already."

@Lyrical commented:

"You don’t need him if he doesn’t need you. Get closer to God and get your things right. Put that boy of the altar and watch God do it. You are not alone."

@ILERIOLUWA said:

"I remember my ex husband he will never know peace after many days of hunger with pregnancy he still accuse of killing my own baby."

@Abedo Ekiti said:

"I hope they get to know whenever pregnant woman is crying, so does the baby. It is well sisssy."

@Koko Nyro added:

"My comment can’t be too late, leaving you with a word of encouragement Sist, you can do it! Trust God, He’s always on time."

Source: Legit.ng