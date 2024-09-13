A Nigerian woman's joy knew no bounds when her oyinbo daughter-in-law arrived home with her husband

In a video, the woman expressed her joy as she hugged the oyinbo woman who seemed way older than her son

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming video captured the reunion between a Nigerian mother and her daughter-in-law, a white woman, who arrived home with her son.

The mother's great joy was evident as she warmly embraced her daughter-in-law, who appeared to be older than her son.

Nigerian woman welcomes oyinbo daughter-in-law Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Nigerian mum overjoyed to see oyinbo daughter-in-law

The video shared by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram showed the mother-in-law showering her daughter-in-law with affection, hugging her and gazing into her eyes with a beaming smile.

Her son, amused by the attention his wife received, jokingly remarked that his mother had forgotten to welcome him, instead focusing solely on his wife.

Reactions as Nigerian woman welcomes oyinbo daughter-in-law

Nigerians who viewed the video flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

Many criticised the mother's over excitement, while others expressed surprise at the age gap between the daughter-in-law and her son.

Thoniawendy said:

"Mama shey if your son carry Nigerian woman wey old pass am come house, will you still be this happy?"

Juzt_lizten said:

"Why am I irritated. The hug and pauses inbetween is weird."

Jaycee_talks stated:

"She obviously didn't know what to say to her. Na hug go explain am. It's called non-verbal communication."

Lara_olowolagba said:

"Bcs naa oyinbo now the joy full. If naa normal Naija lady, question go full everywhere. It’s ok."

Chiagoziey said:

"I hope she will have the same joy if she was a Nigerian woman.'

Ogemorah said:

"Màma is an AMVCA best actress winner. You can't tell me nothing. Adult version of aki and pawpaw. Standing on business no time."

Ohghey reacted:

"What money cannot do, does not exist."

Watch the video below:

