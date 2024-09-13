Earlier in July 2024, a man celerated the fact that his woman gave birth to a baby girl, but things have turned sour

The man has discovered that he is not the biological father of the child, meaning his woman cheated on him

His story has gone viral and sparked outrage on X, even leading to an X Space dedicated to discussing parternity fraud

A man has found himself in an emotional quagmire months after he welcomed a child.

This is because the woman with whom he welcomed the baby seems to have played a fast one on him.

The man found out he was not the biological father of his child. Photo credit: X/Furquan.

Source: Twitter

In July, the man, Furquan, had posted a tweet on X, notifying his followers he had become a father.

He had described the birth of the baby as the best moment in his life.

He said in the old post made on July 17, 2024:

"Best moment of my life captured at the perfect time."

In a new post made on September 12 2024, Furquan said announced that the baby was not his.

He said in the new post:

"She ain’t mine. Ball up top ."

The bizarre case of parternity fraud quickly caught the attention of X users and it went viral.

See the post below:

Reactions as man discovers he is not the father of his baby

@hoodoonurse said:

"I hink it’s so nasty to have se.x with multiple men while your pregnant. Disgusting, no regards for yourself, the child or the father. Sending healing to you brotha. You dodged a bullet!!!!! Hope you didn’t sign that Certificate."

@ClipWaveFrenzy said:

"Did you sign the birth certificate?"

@odesanmijamal_ said:

"Omo this generation is scary."

@MrsZanga said:

"OMG. This is a terrible feeling. I hope she gets sued for this fraud."

@feoflvco said:

"Finding out in 2 months instead of 18 years is a blessing."

Source: Legit.ng