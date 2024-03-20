Nigerian Man Gets to Canada, Works as Carpenter, Painter, Bricklayer to Pay Bills
- A young man who wanted better opportunities in life travelled out of the country to work menial jobs
- While in Canada, he worked multiple jobs like being a painter, carpenter, bricklayer and baker to succeed
- Many people who saw how hard he hustled in the country prayed he achieved his goal, as some expressed the need to travel abroad
A Nigerian man who travelled abroad to seek greener pastures has made a video to show people how he has been trying to succeed.
Among the works he (@justolajay) did were carpentry, bricklaying, and painting. He said not many people talking about the hustle in Canada.
Working in Canada as a migrant
The man added that he also worked in a warehouse. At one point, his video showed him working in a bakery.
Despite the snowfall in Canada, the man had his helmet on as he worked as a construction worker. Many people praised his commitment.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Chocolate amu said:
"I fit do anything! Immigration just day send me back."
JERRY POUNDS said:
"God go bless you soon just keep believing and don't do anything illegal."
Saudizofficial asked:
"Bro I Sabi Ac work,how I fit enter Canada?"
Danny Academy asked:
"Good evening sir, do you study construction? thank you as you reply."
He replied:
"No I don’t."
TheCOCA said:
"Most people do this mehn, but no be everybody sir, don’t make it look like everybody wey come Canada dy run this level."
Møvï said:
"Don’t give up homie, we hitting it soon."
Priscilla said:
"Omo you dey try oo. First three weeks of my warehouse job, I left. It wasn’t easy. God bless you."
ABIDAKUN KEHINDE ISREALsaid:
"Make I just see person way go carry me go USA or Canada."
Destiny Frank said:
"Fr man, I go soon join you for the hustle."
HOLY CHILD said:
"God will continue to help you bro."
biodunowoh said:
"God will bless all your hustle, and you shall make mama proud in Jesus name, sending you love and hugs bro."
Man relocated to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.
The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.
