A young man who wanted better opportunities in life travelled out of the country to work menial jobs

While in Canada, he worked multiple jobs like being a painter, carpenter, bricklayer and baker to succeed

Many people who saw how hard he hustled in the country prayed he achieved his goal, as some expressed the need to travel abroad

A Nigerian man who travelled abroad to seek greener pastures has made a video to show people how he has been trying to succeed.

Among the works he (@justolajay) did were carpentry, bricklaying, and painting. He said not many people talking about the hustle in Canada.

Working in Canada as a migrant

The man added that he also worked in a warehouse. At one point, his video showed him working in a bakery.

Despite the snowfall in Canada, the man had his helmet on as he worked as a construction worker. Many people praised his commitment.

Chocolate amu said:

"I fit do anything! Immigration just day send me back."

JERRY POUNDS said:

"God go bless you soon just keep believing and don't do anything illegal."

Saudizofficial asked:

"Bro I Sabi Ac work,how I fit enter Canada?"

Danny Academy asked:

"Good evening sir, do you study construction? thank you as you reply."

He replied:

"No I don’t."

TheCOCA said:

"Most people do this mehn, but no be everybody sir, don’t make it look like everybody wey come Canada dy run this level."

Møvï said:

"Don’t give up homie, we hitting it soon."

Priscilla said:

"Omo you dey try oo. First three weeks of my warehouse job, I left. It wasn’t easy. God bless you."

ABIDAKUN KEHINDE ISREALsaid:

"Make I just see person way go carry me go USA or Canada."

Destiny Frank said:

"Fr man, I go soon join you for the hustle."

HOLY CHILD said:

"God will continue to help you bro."

biodunowoh said:

"God will bless all your hustle, and you shall make mama proud in Jesus name, sending you love and hugs bro."

