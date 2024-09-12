University of Nigeria Nsukka Student Who Studied Pharmacy Graduates With 4.93 CGPA
- A young man who studied at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state graduated with a very good result
- The student scored A's in all his courses, except one which is a borrowed course he didn't take seriously
- After graduating with a CGPA of 4.93 and he is preparing to take the GRE to enable him to apply to study abroad
A brilliant student who graduated from the University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka has been praised online.
The student studied pharmacy and he was able to ace the subject in a way that caught the attention of netizens.
According to a post by education promoter Alex Onyia, the student Ejiofor Chizoba Victor made As in all his courses except one which he did not take seriously.
Alex said:
"Ejiofor Chizoba Victor only scored one B in UNN. That was a GS course he didn't take seriously. The rest was A. He got CGPA of 4.93/5.0 . He graduated as the best pharmaceutical student and also the best overall in UNN 2023. While in school he was doing photography to enable him pay for his school fees, because he has lost both parents. This guy is a pure genius."
Alex said Ejiofor would prepare and explore opportunities to enable him to travel abroad for further studies.
He said:
"I have assured him that no stopping henceforth. God's willing he will reach his full potential. He will be taking GRE and English proficiency test to enable him apply for foreign scholarship and leave Nigeria for a better future in Europe or the US."
See the post below:
Reactions as student graduates in flying colours
@Big_Bro_E said:
"You are wrong, everyone must not be a pharmacist. You are helping this one with your advocacy; Big Brother Naija is helping 28 in this one year alone. Two truths can co-exist."
@bright_umunna said:
"You can take a cue from big brother. Start up an educational based show that showcases scholars and offers cashout to the winners. I'm sure you have the connects and can get the endorsement."
